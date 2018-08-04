Thousands of members of Israel's Druze minority and their Jewish supporters packed a central Tel Aviv square on Saturday night to rally against a controversial new law that sidelines Israel's non-Jewish citizens.

It marked the first time in recent memory that the Druze community, typically fiercely loyal to the state, staged a large public protest.

High-ranking Druze reserve military officers were expected to speak at the rally attended by Jewish former defence officials and others who flocked to Rabin Square in solidarity.

TRT World spoke with Amir Khnifess, the head of the Druze Forum Against the Nation-State, who explains how the new law affects the Druze community.

Tens of thousands attend rally

Israeli media said tens of thousands participated in the protest.

Israel's 1948 declaration of independence defined the country as a Jewish and democratic state.

The government says the bill merely enshrines the country's existing character, but critics say it undercuts Israel's democratic values and marginalises the country's Arab minority, which makes up about 20 percent of the population.

One clause of the bill downgrades the Arabic language from official to "special" standing.

Druze flags fluttered

Hundreds of five-coloured Druze flags — rarely seen outside the community — fluttered alongside Israeli flags, and mustachioed Druze elders, wearing red and white fezzes, cheered ahead of speeches by Druze and Jewish leaders.

Protest leaders emphasized that only those two flags, not the Palestinian flag, would fly at the rally.