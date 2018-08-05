Bangladesh police on Sunday launched a crackdown on dangerous driving as the government tries to quell student unrest sparked by the death of two teenagers who were mowed down by a speeding bus a week ago.

Tens of thousands of students have protested since last Sunday when a privately run bus hit and killed the college students, alarming the government ahead of a general election this year.

"Our police force has started a week-long drive to bring discipline on the roads," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at an event in Dhaka on Sunday.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Spontaneous student protests are rare in Bangladesh and Hasina suggested her political rivals were using the issue to stir up anti-government sentiment.