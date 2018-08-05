WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh cracks down on dangerous driving after protests
The crack down comes after protests spread across Bangladesh to highlight traffic risks in the densely populated country.
Bangladesh cracks down on dangerous driving after protests
Students return home after clashes with police during a protest over recent traffic accidents that killed a boy and a girl, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 5, 2018. / Reuters
August 5, 2018

Bangladesh police on Sunday launched a crackdown on dangerous driving as the government tries to quell student unrest sparked by the death of two teenagers who were mowed down by a speeding bus a week ago.

Tens of thousands of students have protested since last Sunday when a privately run bus hit and killed the college students, alarming the government ahead of a general election this year.

"Our police force has started a week-long drive to bring discipline on the roads," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at an event in Dhaka on Sunday.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Spontaneous student protests are rare in Bangladesh and Hasina suggested her political rivals were using the issue to stir up anti-government sentiment.

Recommended

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party denied any involvement in the protests.

Separately, the US embassy said in a statement outgoing envoy Marcia Bernicat's vehicle was attacked by armed men, some on motorcycles, in Dhaka on Saturday.

"The ambassador and her security team departed the area unharmed ... however, two security vehicles sustained some damage," it said in the statement issued on Sunday.

Police said they had not identified the attackers.

The protests spreading across Bangladesh have highlighted traffic risks in the densely populated country, where more than 4,000 people die in road accidents each year, one of the world's highest rates, the World Bank says.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote