Three more cases of the deadly Ebola virus have been confirmed in Democratic Republic of Congo's (or DRC) latest outbreak, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday, while the World Health Organization (WHO) said vaccinations could begin as early as Wednesday.

The outbreak declared last week in North Kivu province in the northeast near Uganda and Rwanda is a new outbreak and not connected to the one in DRC's northwest that was declared over on July 24, WHO's emergency preparedness chief Peter Salama said on Twitter.

Difficult to deal with outbreak

He cited new results of genetic analysis that confirm the strain of Ebola in the new outbreak is the Zaire strain, one for which the vaccine can be used.

DRC's health ministry has said the new vaccination campaign will target health care providers, contacts of confirmed Ebola cases and their contacts, the same strategy that was used to contain the previous outbreak in Equateur province in which more than 3,300 people were vaccinated.

That outbreak more than 2,500 kilometres away had 33 confirmed Ebola deaths.

Tarik Jasarevic from the WHO explains why it is so difficult to deal with the latest outbreak.

War adds to challenge

WHO has said 3,000 doses of the vaccine are still in DRC's capital, Kinshasa, and that it can access up to 300,000 more on short notice.