A TRT World documentary series exposing human organ trafficking in the Middle East has been nominated for the 46th International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced.

"TRT World has garnered its first ever Emmy nomination in the Current Affairs category for its coverage of Syrian refugees resorting to selling their kidney to organ brokers for a passage to Europe," the Academy said on Tuesday.

Produced and directed by Mouhssine Ennaimi,the documentary series "Off the Grid: Silent Death on a Syrian Journey" unveils a booming organ trade amongst Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The documentary also won the "Investigative Medium Award 2018" at the Documentari Inchieste Giornalismi (DIG) Awards in Italy earlier this year.

"This nomination shows once again that TRT World's commitment to producing outstanding journalism in line with international standards is getting recognised worldwide," said Fatih Er, Director of News and Programs,TRT World.

Nominees hailed for persistence and bravery

Other nominations have come from Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Qatar, Russia and the United Kingdom.