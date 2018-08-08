TÜRKİYE
Turkey and US talk on issues hurting ties
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is heading a nine-person delegation to the US, where talks are believed to have focused on US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey, and the US sanctions on Turkish ministers.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal (L) is greeted by a US State Department protocol official as ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic looks on upon their arrival at the State Department in Washington, US, August 8, 2018. / Reuters
August 8, 2018

Turkish and American officials held talks on Wednesday at the US State Department, in an attempt to resolve issues straining ties between the two NATO allies. 

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal headed a nine-person delegation during the meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, which lasted 50 minutes, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish delegation is composed of representatives from the foreign, justice and finance ministries.

No official from the Turkish delegation made remarks following the meeting.

The delegation will also hold talks with officials of the US Treasury Department.

The talks were said to highlight American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey, and US sanctions on Turkish ministers.

Edgy relations

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following the imposition of American sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

The two NATO allies have been at odds since a defeated coup in Turkey in 2016 orchestrated by the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen and his FETO organisation.

Turkey seeks his extradition from the US. 

TRT World'sJon Brain has more details of the crucial meeting.

SOURCE:AA
