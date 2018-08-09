Colombia has decided to recognise Palestine as a “free, independent and sovereign” state, the Palestinian Diplomatic Mission in Bogota said on Wednesday.

“This decision is synonymous with the work carried out to strengthen diplomatic ties between the Palestinian and Colombian governments, an effort that…will definitively be strengthened in the near future,” the mission said in a press release.

Colombia was the only South American nation that had not recognised Palestine as a sovereign state. Its decision brings the number of countries worldwide that do so to 140.

Alexander Montero, political adviser to the Palestinian Diplomatic Mission in Bogota, said the decision was taken after a long struggle and series of conversations with many Colombian governments.

In fact, Palestine has had diplomatic representation in Colombia for the past 22 years.

“The Colombian government took into account that it was the only South American country and one of only two Latin American countries [along with Panama] that had not taken this step. But the most important thing is that this comes as a novel action to foster peace in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine,” Montero told Anadolu Agency.

“These types of recognitions are elements that help promote peace, since they allow for the protection of the Palestinian population, or at least they foster mechanisms that try to guarantee their protection.”