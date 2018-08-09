TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to reveal 'new economic model'
Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister, Berat Albayrak, is expected to announce a new set of economic steps on Friday to curb the country's high inflation rate.
Turkey to reveal 'new economic model'
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak. / AA
August 9, 2018

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is set to announce on Friday a "framework for a new economic model," the ministry announced on Thursday.

The new set of economic steps are aimed at securing an economic growth of three to four percent in 2019 and decreasing the inflation rate to single-digits, the ministry said in a press release.

"It is expected that the current account deficit would be balanced around four percent," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it would continue to take steps to cut the budget deficit to around 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

"The Treasury's debt rollover ratio will be reduced below 100 percent," the ministry said.

Recommended

The statement also mentioned the ministry targeted a non-interest surplus of $925 million (5 billion Turkish liras) by the end of 2018 through savings and income-generating measures.

The Turkish banking system is capable of managing financial fluctuations effectively thanks to its strong capital structure and balance sheet, according to the ministry statement.

Contrary to speculation, Turkish banks and companies do not have any issues of currency and liquidity, it said.

"Until the end of the year, our main goal will be to meet these targets by taking action with regard to fiscal policies," it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal