Romanian police used tear gas and pepper spray to quell anti-corruption protesters in Bucharest on Friday, as tens of thousands called on the leftwing government to resign.

Local media said between 30,000 to 50,000 people turned out for the protest, included many Romanian expatriates who returned home especially to show their anger at the levels of official corruption.

The crowd chanted "resign" and "thieves" as they assembled in a central square outside the main government building.

Hundreds of the protesters tried to break through the police cordon and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas and pepper spray, forcing the demonstrators back.

A hundred people required medical attention after inhaling the gases, while 10 police officers were injured by hurled stones and bottles, the emergency services said.

Stefan and Ileana Anghel, Romanian nationals living in Spain, waved a Spanish flag after travelling across Europe to take part in the demonstration.

"Unfortunately nothing has changed in Romania," Ileana told AFP.

"We want to see modern roads and schools and above all to not have to pay bribes to the left and right," added Ileana who, like her husband, works in the Alicante region.

TRT World spoke to Laurentiu Colintineanu from Bucharest for the latest.