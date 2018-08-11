Unilateral steps taken by the US only harm its interests and security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in an article he wrote for The New York Times.

“At a time when evil continues to lurk around the world, unilateral actions against Turkey by the United States, our ally of decades, will only serve to undermine American interests and security,” Erdogan said in the article.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium.

Erdogan urged Washington to give up the misguided notion that bilateral relations could be “asymmetrical” and realise that Turkey had alternatives “before it is too late”.

“Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Erdogan said the two countries have been strategic partners and NATO allies for six decades and reminded Washington that Turkey and the US “stood shoulder to shoulder against common challenges during the Cold War and its aftermath”.

“Over the years, Turkey rushed to America’s help whenever necessary,” he said, listing a few occasions the two countries acted together.

Erdogan added that Washington had always “failed to understand and respect the Turkish people’s concerns”.

TRT World's Ankara correspondent Andrew Hopkins examines the state of relations between the US and Turkey.

He said disagreements had occurred between the two countries in recent years and Turkey’ s efforts to reverse the “dangerous trend” were in vain.

“Unless the United States starts respecting Turkey’s sovereignty and proves that it understands the dangers that our nation faces, our partnership could be in jeopardy,” Erdogan said.

Speaking later on Saturday in the northeastern Rize province, Erdogan said Turkey is ready to trade with some countries in local currencies instead of the US dollar.

“We are preparing to trade in our local currencies with the countries that we have the largest trade volume such as China, Russia, Iran, and Ukraine.”

Turkey is also ready to establish a similar system with European countries, Erdogan noted.