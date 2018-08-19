Iraq's Supreme Court has ratified the results of the May 12 parliamentary election, its spokesman said on Sunday, setting in motion a 90-day constitutional deadline for the winning parties to form a government.

"The court has issued a decision to ratify the results of the parliamentary election," spokesman Iyas al Samouk said in a statement.

The ratification makes the results formal and lawmakers now have to gather and elect a speaker, then president and finally a prime minister and cabinet within 90 days.

A nationwide recount of votes showed on August 10 that populist Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr's party retained the lead, positioning him to play a central role in forming the country's next government.

Moqtada al Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the polls capturing more parliamentary seats than any other party or alliance, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results. Sairoon was followed by a Hashd al Shaabi-led coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats).

The recount showed little had changed from the initial results.

For more than two months, the results of Iraq’s hard-fought parliamentary polls have remained the subject of a bitter dispute amid widespread allegations of voter fraud.