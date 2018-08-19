The registration for the 21st Separated Families Reunion between South and North Korea began on Sunday, with 89 participants arriving in Sokcho, South Korea, a coastal city near the border.

Hundreds of Koreans are set to participate in a week of temporary reunions of families that were separated by the Korean War.

Many have had no contact with each other since the war cemented the division of the peninsula into the North and South.

TRT World's Bruce Harrison reports.

Pre-reunion orientation

Family members met with volunteers from South Korean Red Cross to check in at a hotel for their pre-reunion orientation, in which they will be told what to expect during the 3-day reunion.

93-year old Lee Kwan-joo said that he cannot say anything other than he is happy when asked about meeting his brother's children in North Korea.