WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians to receive mail blocked by Israel for eight years
Palestinians in the occupied West Bank will receive their special deliveries soon after Israeli authorities finally allowed the entry of the letters and packages from neighbouring Jordan.
Palestinians to receive mail blocked by Israel for eight years
A Palestinian worker displays items sent by mail eight years ago as they reach destination, after Israel allowed the letters and goods into the West Bank from Jordan, where they were being held, Jericho, in the occupied West Bank August 19, 2018. / Reuters
August 19, 2018

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are about to receive a special delivery of more than 10 tonnes of mail that has been delayed by Israel for the past eight years.

Postal workers have been sorting through thousands of mail sacks in the West Bank city of Jericho for the past several days after Israeli authorities allowed the entry of the letters and packages from neighbouring Jordan.

The 10.5 tonnes of mail had been held in Jordan since 2010 because Israel would not permit direct transfer to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports.

Security checks

Recommended

Mail for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the borders of which are under Israeli control, first passes through Israel, enabling it to perform security checks.

Israeli authorities said the transfer was a one-time gesture and moves were under way to implement a 2016 agreement that would enable direct international mail links with the West Bank.

At the Jericho facility, a wheelchair and toys were among the items being sorted.

"A team was formed from across the city (Jericho) to deliver (the mail) to the people as soon as possible," said Hussein Sawafta, director general of the Palestinian Post Service.

But Ramadan Ghazawy, a Palestinian postal official, said some material could be difficult to deliver because the contents had spilled out of damaged envelopes and boxes, while the addresses on others were unclear.

"There are toys for kids. Maybe they were one year old when those gifts were sent. Now they are eight," Ghazawy said

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote