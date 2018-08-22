Turkey could end its lira-battering crisis with the United States "instantly" by freeing a detained American pastor, President Donald Trump's national security adviser said in Jerusalem on Wednesday, adding that a Qatari cash-infusion would not help Ankara's economy.

The Turkish currency lost ground after Washington ordered tariffs in retaliation for the detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson on charges of complicity in a failed 2016 coup and having links to terror groups. However, the lira has since recouped some of its losses following measures taken by Ankara.

Brunson denies wrongdoing, and Ankara has in the past suggested his fate could be linked to that of US-based Fetullah Gulen, head of the FETO terrorist organisation.

"Look, the Turkish government made a big mistake in not releasing Pastor Brunson," Bolton told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Israel.

"Every day that goes by that mistake continues, this crisis could be over instantly if they did the right thing as a NATO ally, part of the West, and release Pastor Brunson without condition."

Asked if the United States questioned Turkey's membership in NATO given the stand-off, Bolton said: "That's not an issue at the moment. We're focused on Pastor Brunson and the other Americans that the Turkish government's holding illegitimately and we expect that to get resolved."

Qatari money "insufficient"

Qatar's Emir this month approved a package of economic projects, including a $15 billion pledge of support, for Turkey, giving a boost to a lira that has lost some 37 percent of its value this year.

Bolton was sceptical about the intervention by the Gulf state, which has been feuding with US allies in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"Well, I think what they pledged is utterly insufficient to have an impact on Turkey's economy. It's certainly not helpful but we'll actually see what develops from their pledge," he said.

'Not seeking regime change, we want behaviour change'

Russia is "stuck" in Syria and looking for others to fund post-war reconstruction there, Bolton said, describing this as an opportunity for Washington to press for Iranian forces to quit the country.

Bolton said US contacts with Russia did not include any understanding over a push by regime forces against the opposition and rebels in Idlib. But he warned against any use of chemical or biological weapons there.

Bolton also reaffirmed that the United States was not seeking a change of government in Tehran.

"Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy. But what we want is a massive change in the regime's behaviour," Bolton said.

Bolton, who has in the past suggested the US government should push for a change in government in Iran, said in May that that was not part of the Trump administration's policy.