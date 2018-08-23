Hurricane Lane soaked Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, dumping 30 centimetres of rain in as many hours as residents stocked up on supplies and tried to protect their homes ahead of the state's first hurricane since 1992.

The National Weather Service warned that some areas could see up to 76 centimetres before the system passes. Bands of rain extended 566 kilometres from the hurricane's centre.

Lane was not projected to make direct hit on the islands, but officials warned that even a lesser blow could do significant harm.

"You do not need a direct strike to have major impacts from a hurricane this strong," said Steve Goldstein, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington.

Journalist Jay Gray has the latest from Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Category 4 storm could bring dangerous surf of 50 centimetres and a storm surge of up to 10 centimetres, forecasters said.

Tropical storm conditions, with winds of 118 kph, were expected to reach the Big Island, Hawaii's easternmost major island, later Thursday morning, with hurricane conditions possible later in the day.

As of 2 am, the hurricane was 540 kilometres south of Honolulu and moving northwest.

Maximum winds had weakened slightly to 130 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The storm was expected to turn to the north later Thursday and into Friday, with little change expected in forward speed. The centre of the system could move close to or over portions of the main islands on Thursday or Friday. The storm will then likely turn to the west Saturday and Sunday and accelerate, forecasters said.