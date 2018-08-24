Treasurer Scott Morrison was sworn in as Australia's prime minister on Friday after winning a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party. Incumbent Malcolm Turnbull did not contest the party ballot.

There were three contenders in the leadership vote: former home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who narrowly lost a leadership vote against Turnbull on Tuesday, Morrison and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

It was the sixth change of leadership in 11 years, continuing an era of extraordinary instability at the top of the government, which seems to have had little effect on the country's overall prosperity and stability.

Morrison hosed down speculation of an early election and said a severe drought across the country's east will be his immediate priority.

"I don't think anyone should be making any plans for an election any time soon," the former treasurer, told reporters in Canberra.

Morrison will become Australia's 30th prime minister, ending an internecine battle that has scarred the conservative government ahead of an election due by May 2019.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has more.

The one-seat majority

Australia's outgoing prime minister said on Friday he would resign from parliament "not before too long" after being ousted in a leadership battle, leaving the government's one-seat majority at risk.

Turnbull's resignation would leave the new government of Morrison facing a by-election for Turnbull's Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority.

"I'll be leaving the parliament not before too long. As I have always said. I've been very clear about that. It's not a secret," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

The Liberal party is the senior partner in the ruling conservative coalition that will face an election by May 2019. The Liberal-National government has consistently trailed the opposition Labor party in opinion polls.

Nola Marino, the chief government whip told reporters that Morrison had defeated Dutton by 45 votes to 40 in the final round of voting.

Josh Frydenberg was elected to be the party's deputy leader, replacing Julie Bishop.

Turnbull did not stand in the contest.