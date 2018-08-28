WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protests planned as Northern Ireland matches no-government record
It has been 589 days since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration in Northern Ireland collapsed over a botched green-energy project.
Protests planned as Northern Ireland matches no-government record
Protesters in Northern Ireland are demanding feuding political parties get back to governing, as the region matches a record for the world's longest peacetime period without a government. / AP
August 28, 2018

Protesters in Northern Ireland are demanding feuding political parties get back to governing, as the region matches a record for the world's longest peacetime period without a government.

Tuesday marks 589 days since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration collapsed in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland's British unionists and Irish nationalists, and attempts to restore the government have stalled.

Protesters are using the hashtag #wedeservebetter to call for the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein to restore the power-sharing government. They plan to hold demonstrations in several cities on Tuesday evening.

Recommended

The British government agreed there was an "urgent need to resolve the current impasse."

Belgium spent 589 days without an elected government between 2010 and 2011.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote