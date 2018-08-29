President Nicolas Maduro is calling on Venezuelans to return home from 'economic slavery' in other countries as Brazil sends troops to the border with its crisis-ridden neighbour.

“I’m telling Venezuelans ... who want to return from economic slavery: stop cleaning toilets abroad and come home to live in your homeland,” said Maduro in a live address on television and radio on Tuesday evening as he signed petroleum agreements.

The far-left leader hit out at the “racism, contempt, economic persecution and slavery” that Venezuelans following “the songs of sirens” have encountered in Peru.

Venezuela put on a chartered airplane to bring 89 citizens back home from Peru on Monday. Peru says more than 400,000 Venezuelans fleeing poverty and economic meltdown are living in the country.

“They longed to return to their homeland to receive the embraces of their friends, neighbours, companions, relatives and the human warmth that we Venezuelans know how to share,” added Maduro.

‘Tragic’ exodus

His broadside at the treatment of Venezuelans in Peru comes at a time when Brazil is sending troops to its border following a violent attack by locals earlier this month that drove 1,200 migrants back across the border.

An angry mob in Brazil’s northwestern Roraima state rampaged through a makeshift migrant camp following rumours a local shopkeeper had been brutally beaten by Venezuelans.

Brazil President Michel Temer said the troop deployment, something which was done already 10 days ago just after the violence broke out, was aimed at providing “security for Brazilian citizens but also Venezuelan immigrants fleeing their country.”

Temer didn’t specify how many soldiers would be sent but 10 days ago it was a small contingent of just 120.

Ahead of a meeting between 13 Latin American countries organised by Ecuador next month to discuss the Venezuelan migrant crisis, Brazil’s move suggested a hardening of attitudes towards Maduro’s government.

Temer called on “the international community to adopt diplomatic measures” to halt the “tragic” exodus of Venezuelans that “threatens the harmony of practically the entire continent.”