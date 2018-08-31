Investors were looking for signs on Friday that Argentina would unveil a fiscal package austere enough to halt this month's more than 30 percent dive in the local peso currency brought on by jitters over the government's ability to pay its debt next year.

A policy package marked by further government spending cuts is expected to be announced on Monday. But any further belt tightening will meet with strong opposition, as discontent with President Mauricio Macri grows over high inflation, a sputtering economy and subsidy cuts that have jacked up household heating and water bills.

"If the government fails to deliver a convincing austerity package, the peso will probably slide further and another large interest rate hike would be likely," said an early Friday note from consultancy Capital Economics.

The peso lost 20 percent of its value against the US dollar over two days after Macri announced on Wednesday he had asked the International Monetary Fund to advance disbursements under a $50 billion financing deal, which raised alarms in markets about whether Argentina could fund its 2019 deficit.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said the government would announce a set of new economic measures on Monday, and would target a 2019 primary fiscal deficit below the 1.3 percent of gross domestic product agreed with the IMF.

Earlier that day the currency closed at a record low 39.25 pesos per dollar.