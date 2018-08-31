Syrian opposition groups blew up bridges on Friday linking areas they control to regime-held territories in northwestern Syria in anticipation of a military offensive against their last stronghold in the country, activists and a war monitor said.

The explosions rocked the area in Al Ghab plains, south of Idlib and came after rebels detected regime forces movement in the area, according to Rami Abdurrahman, head of the war monitoring Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

TRT World's Jacob Brown reports.

Abdurrahman said two other bridges remain in the area and could be used by regime forces to move in on the opposition and rebel stronghold.

Most of Idlib province and adjacent strips of Hama province remain in the hands of an assortment of armed groups, some Turkey-backed forces and other independent armed groups. But the strongest alliance of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which is accused of having links to Al Qaeda, controls most of the area that is also home to some 3 million people.

Thousands of regime forces and allied militias have been amassing in areas surrounding Idlib while Russia, the regime's powerful ally, has said a military operation was necessary to weed out "terrorists" it blames for attacking its bases on the coast.