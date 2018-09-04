Anger smouldered in Brazil on Monday a day after a fire destroyed the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, a cherished historical repository that lacked a sprinkler system and which had suffered years of financial neglect, making its destruction a "tragedy foretold."

Outside the entrance to the elegant park housing the 200-year-old former Imperial Palace, police in riot gear shot tear gas into a small, angry crowd that tried to enter, live TV images showed. Later, police granted access to the site's perimeter, which demonstrators surrounded in a symbolic "embrace."

President Michel Temer said it was "a sad day for all Brazilians."

"Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," said Temer.

Many Brazilians are demanding answers, asking how so much of the country's heritage could have meant so little that it was unprotected.

A tragedy waiting to happen

The rumbling tensions reflect a deeper anger as Brazil reels from a frail economy, widespread graft and rising violence ahead of an unpredictable presidential election in October.