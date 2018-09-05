British prosecutors on Wednesday identified two Russians whom they accused of trying to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain's MI6 foreign spy service, and his daughter Yulia, were found unconscious on a public bench in the southern city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain has blamed Russia for the poisonings and identified the poison as Novichok, a deadly group of nerve agents developed by the Soviet military in the 1970s and 1980s.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

Suspects named

British prosecutors named the two suspects as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom police said arrived in Britain from Moscow on March 2 at London's Gatwick airport on an Aeroflot flight and left on March 4.

Police released images of the two men.

A European arrest warrant has been issued for the two Russians, the prosecutors said.

The Russians are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter and Nick Bailey, a police officer who was taken ill while attending to the Skripals.