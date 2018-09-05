Executives from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc defended their companies to skeptical US lawmakers on Wednesday over what many members of Congress see as a failure to combat continuing foreign efforts to influence US politics.

At the start of the hearing Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said the companies were not doing enough to stop the flow of foreign influence and threatened Congressional action.

Social media stocks fell after his remarks, with Twitter down 5.7 percent and Facebook around 1.8 percent lower.

Shares of Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google, sank 2.7 percent.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who testified alongside Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, acknowledged that the company was too slow to respond to Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election, but insisted it is doing better.

“We’ve removed hundreds of pages and accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior - meaning they misled others about who they were and what they were doing,” Sandberg told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“When bad actors try to use our site, we will block them,” she said.

Dorsey, sporting a straggly beard, nose ring and open-collared shirt, insisted Twitter’s monitoring has tightened, including notifying law enforcement last month of accounts that appeared to be located in Iran.

The committee also asked Alphabet Inc’s Google to testify, but declined an offer to send Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker rather than Alphabet Chief Executive Larry Page.

Facebook, Twitter and other technology firms have been on the defensive for many months over political influence activity on their sites as well as concerns over user privacy.

“Unfortunately, what I described as a ‘national security vulnerability,’ and ‘unacceptable risk,’ back in November remains unaddressed,” Senator Richard Burr, the committee’s Republican chairman, said.