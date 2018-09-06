North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise" the peninsula, and expressed his willingness for close co-operation with South Korea and the United States in that regard, the South's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters on Thursday, a day after meeting Kim in Pyongyang to set up an inter-Korean summit.

A similar statement on denuclearisation from the Korean Central News Agency wasn't new information – Kim has repeatedly declared similar intentions before – but it allowed for hopes to rise that diplomacy can get back on track after the recriminations that followed Kim's meeting in June with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

The impasse between North Korea and the United States, with neither side seemingly willing to make any substantive move, has generated widespread scepticism over Trump's claims that Kim is intent on dismantling his nuclear weapons programme.

Kim told South Korean officials that his faith in Trump remains "unchanged" and he wanted to end long-standing hostile relations between the two countries during Trump's first term, Chung said.

"Chairman Kim ... expressed frustration over the doubt shown by some parts of the international society about his will," Chung said.

"North Korea has been preemptively carrying out measures needed for denuclearisation, and Kim said he would appreciate that such good faith is accepted with good faith."

Korea summit

A summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Pyongyang has been confirmed for September 18 to 20, the senior South Korean official said. Moon is seen as eager to keep the nuclear talks alive in part so that he can advance his ambitious engagement with the North, which would need US backing to succeed.

Seoul also wants a trilateral summit among the countries, or a four-nation meeting that also includes Beijing, to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

However, Chung said a trilateral summit between Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang at the UN General Assembly in New York later this month is unlikely to happen. Chung told reporters on Thursday that the conditions for such a meeting hadn't been created.

US officials have insisted that a peace declaration, which many see as a precursor to the North eventually calling for the removal of all US troops from the Korean Peninsula, cannot come before North Korea takes more concrete action toward abandoning its nuclear weapons. Such steps may include providing an account of the components of its nuclear programme, allowing outside inspections and giving up a certain number of its nuclear weapons during the early stages of the negotiations.

End of war