The world premiere of Netflix’s Scottish drama Outlaw King and Michael Moore’s new documentary about the Trump era opened the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, kicking off 10 days of movies seeking to grab attention in the upcoming Hollywood awards season.

Outlaw King stars Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and director David Mackenzie walked the red carpet promoting the action movie about 14th century rebel Robert the Bruce and his fight to win back control of his homeland from an English occupying army.

Liberal activist Moore talked up Fahrenheit 11/9, his provocative look at the reasons behind the 2016 election of Donald Trump as US president.

“We explore the question of how the hell we got in this mess and how do we get out of it,” Moore told Reuters Television. “The film is also very much about who we are as Americans because he [Trump] didn’t fall out of the sky.”

Robert Redford, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga, Viola Davis and Ryan Gosling are among other celebrities expected at Toronto, which has become a key showcase in the awards season that culminates with the Oscars on February 24 next year.