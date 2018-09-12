The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to sanction Hungary for flouting EU rules on democracy, civil rights and corruption in an unprecedented step that left Prime Minister Viktor Orban isolated from powerful allies.

Hungary said it would seek legal ways to challenge the 448-197 vote it described as "petty revenge."

Delivering more than the two-thirds majority required as many of Orban's allies in the conservative party deserted him, the vote, however, has little chance of ending up with the ultimate penalty of Hungary being suspended from voting in the EU — if nothing else, its Polish ally would veto that.

Political magazine Visegrad Insight Editor-in-chief Wojciech Przybylski explains the European Union's action against Hungary in parliament.

Crusader or divider?

But the 197 votes cast against parliament's first bid to launch the punitive process of the EU treaty's Article 7 highlighted the substantial minority of European opinion who see Orban as a crusader for the rights of nation-states and ethnic majorities against rules of civic behaviour agreed in Brussels.

"Today's European Parliament decision was nothing else but a petty revenge of pro-immigration politicians against Hungary," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference in Budapest. "The decision was made in a fraudulent way, and contrary to relevant rules in European treaties."

With Britain about to leave the bloc altogether in March and Europeans voting in European Parliament elections in May, the row over Hungary — and Poland, which faces a similar sanctions procedure launched by the executive European Commission in 2017 — highlights tensions between nationalist and federalist camps.