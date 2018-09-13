Hurricane Florence, growing in size and intensity, crept closer to the US East Coast on Wednesday as disaster mobilisations expanded south from the Carolinas into Georgia to counter the threat of fierce winds, deadly high seas and calamitous floods.

The centre of Florence, a slow-moving Category 3 hurricane, is expected to draw close to the North Carolina coast on Friday afternoon - perhaps lingering just offshore - then drift southwest along the shoreline before turning inland on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked on Wednesday at 185 km per hour, down from a peak of 225 km per hour a day earlier before Florence was downgraded from a Category 4 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of wind strength.

But the NHC warned that Florence still poses a deadly threat to a wide stretch of the US Eastern Seaboard, from southern Georgia into southern Virginia, capable of unleashing rain-fueled catastrophic flooding of rivers and low-lying areas.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston is on the coast in Wilmington, North Carolina, where people are preparing for the worst.

Although its peak winds diminished, forecasters said the storm's total energy grew as its inner core and outlying bands of wind expanded.

"The time to prepare is almost over," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told a morning news conference. "Disaster is at the doorstep and it's coming in."

In addition to inundating the coast with wind-driven storm surges of seawater as high as 4 metres along the Carolina coast, Florence could dump 51-76 cm of rain, with up to 102 cm in parts of North Carolina, the NHC said.

Downpours and flooding would be especially severe, lasting for days, if the storm stalls over land. Heavy rains were forecast to extend into the Appalachians, affecting parts of Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses could be flooded in North Carolina alone, Governor Cooper warned.