Doctors say a hospitalised member of protest group Pussy Riot may have been poisoned by an overdose of medication.

Independent news website Meduza reported on Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. The report did not specify the substance.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn't comment further.