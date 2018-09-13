CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Independent news website Meduza reported on Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine.
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
In this photo taken on Friday, September 7, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot speaks during an interview to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. / AP
September 13, 2018

Doctors say a hospitalised member of protest group Pussy Riot may have been poisoned by an overdose of medication.

Independent news website Meduza reported on Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. The report did not specify the substance.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn't comment further.

Recommended

Friends insisted that Verzilov hadn't been taking medications or using drugs. Verzilov has been hospitalised in Moscow since Tuesday.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

Speaking to The AP last week, Verzilov said, "Public protest in Russia is the only way to actually change anything."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar