They dug trenches around towns, reinforced caves for cover and put up sand bags around their positions. They issued calls to arms, urging young men to join in the defence of Idlib, the Syrian province where opposition and rebel fighters expect to make their last stand against the Russian and Iranian-backed Syrian regime they have fought for years.

This time, it's "surrender or die."

As the decisive stand for their last stronghold looms, this motley crew of tens of thousands of opposition and rebel fighters, including some of the world's most militant groups, are looking for ways to salvage whatever is possible of an armed rebellion that at one point in the seven-year conflict controlled more than half of the country.

In its last chapter, just as it has throughout the long, bloody war, the Syrian rebellion's fate lies in foreign hands.

This time, the splintered and diverse opposition only has Turkey.

"The whole world gave up on us, but Turkey will not," said Captain Najib al Mustafa, spokesman for the Turkish-backed umbrella group known as the National Front for Liberation.

Idlib, with its 3 million residents and more than 60,000 fighters, is Turkey's cross to bear.

Ankara has appealed to Russia and Iran, its uneasy negotiating partners within the Astana peace process, for a diplomatic resolution to the ticking bomb.

At the same time, it has sent reinforcements to its 12 observation posts ringing Idlib, a move designed to ward off a ground assault, at least for now.

A wide offensive is only likely after a green light from Russia.

But delicate diplomatic moves are at work. Moscow is keen on strengthening ties with Turkey, at a time when Ankara's relations are at their lowest with the US.

Turkey is appealing to the international community for support, willing to negotiate with Russia, but not at the expense of its own interests or those of the people of Idlib.

Final bastion

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for the second time in 10 days, this time in Sochi, Russia.

"After proving its influence in Syria and the Middle East, Russia wants to pull Turkey away from the West much more than achieve a military victory over the armed Syrian opposition," said Mustafa Ellabbad, an expert on Turkish-Arab relations.

Idlib province, the size of Lebanon, has been the beating heart of the opposition for years.

In opposition and rebel hands since 2015, it is the largest contiguous territory they controlled.

It has access to Turkish borders with secure supply lines.

For the past two years, Idlib became the shoe-box into which were pushed an estimated 20,000 opposition and rebel fighters from around the country, after their losses to regime troops and surrender deals negotiated with Russia and Damascus following devastating sieges.

Civilians who refused to go back under regime rule were also bussed there, nearly doubling the province's population.

Among the estimated 60,000 opposition and rebel fighters in Idlib are at least 10,000 militants affiliated with the the remnants of Al Qaeda, a group now known as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

Thousands of foreign fighters, from China, Europe and the Middle East, are the backbone of the militant groups.

The Turkish reinforcements are going to 12 observation points that Ankara set up around Idlib last year under a deal with Russia and Iran creating a "de-escalation zone."