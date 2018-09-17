President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed support for his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh ahead of an explosive Senate hearing in which the conservative judge will defend himself against a claim he committed sexual assault as a teenager.

Trump, who has shrugged off a spew of allegations about his own sexual improprieties, told a White House press conference that Kavanaugh has an "impeccable history in every way" and "has gone beautifully up the ladder."

The president repeated his full support for planned hearings in the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee to hear out both Kavanaugh and his accuser, 51-year-old Christine Blasey Ford.

The showdown was scheduled for Monday, although there were doubts about Ford's willingness to face a grilling over her allegation that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down and tried to assault her when he was 17 and she was 15.

While Trump says he wants the scandal fully resolved, he has also made clear his faith in the 53-year-old Kavanaugh, blaming the uproar on Democratic shenanigans.

"I feel so badly for him. This is not a man who deserves this," Trump said, calling Democratic opponents who raised the issue at the last minute "lousy politicians" but "very good at obstructing."

Trump's vote of confidence in Kavanaugh reinforces what is rapidly becoming the latest battlefront in the deeply polarised country ahead of November midterm congressional elections.

And earlier, Trump rejected Democratic calls for an FBI probe.

"I don't think the FBI should be involved because they don't want to be involved," Trump told reporters.

TRT World's North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more.

Trump did not comment directly on the claim by California university professor Ford that a drunken Kavanaugh and one of his friends trapped her in a room and attempted to pull her clothes off at a high school party in 1982 — although he questioned why she had not come forward sooner.

After Ford's lawyer said she was ready to testify under oath about the incident, Democrats with the apparent support of some Republicans urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a vote on the nomination scheduled for Thursday.

Kavanaugh, whose approval had previously appeared certain, denied the allegations and said he was willing to return to the committee to answer the charge.

Another #MeToo moment

Trump had earlier questioned why the accusation became public only on Friday, after Kavanaugh had undergone four days of questioning in early September.

"This is something that should have been brought up long before this. They had the information in July as I understand it," he said — referring to Democratic lawmakers who were contacted by Ford before she went public.