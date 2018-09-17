WORLD
4 MIN READ
Rain-fed rivers rise as Florence death toll hits 32 in Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that the hurricane continues to dump heavy rain on parts of North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina and that flash flooding will continue.
Rain-fed rivers rise as Florence death toll hits 32 in Carolinas
Flood waters are seen around homes in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Fayetteville, NC on Monday, September 17, 2018. / AP
September 17, 2018

Rain-gorged rivers threatened further flooding in storm-battered North Carolina on Monday as the death toll from Hurricane Florence, now a tropical depression, rose to 32.

"River flooding is dynamic and it's happening all over our state," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters.

"This is an epic storm that is still continuing," Cooper said. "This is a monumental disaster for our state."

A tornado watch was issued for parts of North and South Carolina as emergency management officials also warned of the potential for dam failures and landslides.

Cooper said there have been 25 confirmed storm-related deaths in North Carolina from Florence, which made landfall on the state's Atlantic coast on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

"We hope there are not more," he said.

At least six deaths have been confirmed in neighboring South Carolina with the latest being the driver of a pickup truck who drove into standing water in Lexington County.

Authorities in Virginia said one person was dead after an apparent tornado.

Flooding worries increased in Virginia, where roads were closed and power outages were on the rise. In all, about 420,000 homes and businesses in three states were in the dark. Most of the outages were in North Carolina.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more. 

More than a dozen rivers across North Carolina were at major flood stage on Monday or threatening to rise to critical levels.

Recommended

Nearly one metre of rain 

The National Weather Service released rainfall totals for parts of North Carolina. The largest amount so far was in Elizabeth town, which has received nearly 1 metre of rain. 

The most rainfall recorded in South Carolina was in the town of Loris, where 0.6 metres fell.

In Fayetteville, the Cape Fear River was expected to reach major flood stage at 17.6 metres on Monday and to hit nearly 8.9 metres on Tuesday before receding.

Elevated risks 

More than half a million customers in the Carolinas were still without electricity on Monday, according to emergency officials.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that Florence continues to dump heavy rain on parts of North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

"Flash flooding will continue over portions of the western mid-Atlantic regions," the NHC said.

The National Weather Service said there is an "elevated risk for landslides" in North Carolina. 

State officials said there had been a small dam breach that did not cause any significant damage and they were monitoring other structures closely.

The deadly storm still had abundant rain and top winds around 35 kph.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza