WORLD
1 MIN READ
Migrants and refugees look to Spain as rules tighten in Italy
European Union leaders will meet in Austria on Wednesday in yet another attempt to reach a burden sharing policy.
Migrants and refugees look to Spain as rules tighten in Italy
In this photo taken on Sunday, February 18, 2018, migrants' and refugees' personal belongings lie on a rubber boat after being rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil, 96 km north of Al Khums, Libya. / AP
September 18, 2018

Europe's efforts to find a solution to the ongoing migrant and refugee crisis has been called "pathetic" by the United Nations.

European Union leaders will meet in Austria on Wednesday in yet another attempt to reach a burden sharing policy. 

With Italy tightening access to it's seaports, Spain has become the preferred destination for thousands of migrants and refugees who continue to cross the mediterranean. 

Recommended

TRT World's Sarah Morice visited Spain to assess the impact the migration is having on the country. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza