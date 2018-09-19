Pakistan's high court on Wednesday ordered the release from jail of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending the sentences they received from an accountability court in July, local media are reporting.

Reports say the court suspended the 10-year sentence for Sharif and the seven-year term given to his daughter Maryam Nawaz over corrupt practices linked to his family's ownership of upscale London flats.

Nawaz's son-in-law (retired) Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan was given one year jail time for not cooperating with the accountability bureau.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the trio be released once they each post a bond of half a million rupees, or about $4,000.

"Justice has been served and I congratulate Nawaz Sharif's supporters," former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, a staunch Sharif ally, said outside the courtroom where Sharif's supporters were seen celebrating wildly.

The Sharifs' convictions are still under appeal with the same Islamabad High Court, but a judge on Wednesday ruled they should be freed immediately while the case continues.