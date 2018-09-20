Colombia's President Ivan Duque has promised to step up a fight against drug use in his country.

The new president, who took office last month, has promised to take a harder stance against drug traffickers than his predecessors who had relaxed narcotics use laws over the years.

Duque wants to bring back aerial fumigation of coca crops, a policy that was stopped by previous administration three years ago over health concerns.

"The time has come to prevent the illegal armed groups that kidnap and traffic drugs from earning profits by justifying their crimes with ideological causes," he said.

Duque also announced that he will strengthen some policies from the previous government that were focused on solving the problem of drug production and trafficking in the South American country.