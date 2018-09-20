More than five million children risk famine in war-torn Yemen as prices soar, a charity organisation said on Wednesday, warning that an entire generation faces death and "starvation on an unprecedented scale".

The three-year conflict between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels linked to Iran has pushed the already impoverished country to the brink of famine, leaving many unable to afford food and water.

"Millions of children don't know when or if their next meal will come," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, head of Save the Children International.

"This war risks killing an entire generation of Yemen's children who face multiple threats, from bombs to hunger to preventable diseases like cholera."

'Starvation on an unprecedented scale'

The already dire humanitarian situation is being exacerbated by the battle for the lifeline port of Hudaida, which is threatening what little aid is trickling into the country.

"Any disruption to food and fuel supplies coming through Hudaida port could cause starvation on an unprecedented scale," said Save the Children.

Located on Yemen's Red Sea coast, the port city of Hudaida is controlled by the rebels and blockaded by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

At a hospital in Abs, north of Hudaida, skeletal children cried as they were tended to and weighed by doctors and nurses, an AFP photographer reported.

Peace process sought

Aid agencies have sounded the alarm over escalating violence between the Houthis and Saudi-led government alliance, which is now edging towards Hudaida after a UN attempt to bring warring parties to the negotiating table this month failed.

"The humanitarian situation is very fragile," David Miliband, head of the New York-based International Rescue Committee, said as he wrapped up a visit to Yemen on Wednesday.

"My takeaway in three days in Yemen is that the humanitarian imperative doesn't just demand better flow of goods and better access for humanitarian workers," said the former British foreign secretary.

"It also demands a ceasefire to allow the peace process to proceed."

'Too weak to cry'

The World Food Programme last year said food had become a "weapon of war" in Yemen, where fighting, cholera and looming famine have created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.