The death toll from a monsoon landslide in the central Philippines has risen to 22, officials said on Friday, as rescuers dug through the night in a frantic search for survivors of the latest tragedy in the storm-hit nation.

Dozens were still missing after part of a massive hillside collapsed onThursday on several rural communities near Naga on the tourist island of Cebu.

The rescue effort came as the nation was still reeling from Typhoon Mangkhut, which killed 88, mostly in a massive landslide in the country's mountainous north.

Rescuers on Cebu pulled 22 bodies from the rubble within 24 hours of the latest disaster, provincial disaster office spokesman Julius Regner said.

Around 200 police, firemen, and specialists using heavy equipment were still looking for about 50 people, Regner said.

"We hope to recover everyone today so as not to prolong the agony of the relatives," he added.