WORLD
2 MIN READ
US air strike kills an estimated 18 Al Shabab militants: US military
The air strike was conducted against militants after US and partner forces came under attack, the US Africa Command said in a statement.
US air strike kills an estimated 18 Al Shabab militants: US military
Somali soldiers stand near the wreckage of car bomb at a Somali military base near the site of the attack by al Shabab in which a US soldier was killed and four others were injured in Lower Juba. June 13, 2018. / AP
September 22, 2018

US forces acting in self-defence called in an air strike on Al Shabab militants in the southern Somalia province of Lower Juba, killing an estimated 18 members of the armed terror group, US Africa Command said on Saturday.

Somali government troops accompanying the US unit killed two other fighters with small arms fire during the clash that took place on Friday, it said.

"The US air strike was conducted against militants after US and partner forces came under attack," US Africa Command said in a statement. "We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed."

Recommended

The clash took place about 50 km (30 miles) northwest of the Lower Juba port city of Kismayo.

US forces are in Somalia supporting a UN-backed government against Al Shabab, an extremist group that lost control of most of the country's towns and cities after withdrawing from the capital Mogadishu in 2011. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza