WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tornado near Canadian capital throws cars into air
A powerful tornado ripped apart dozens of homes and threw cars into the air near the Canadian capital Ottawa, leaving two people critically injured.
Tornado near Canadian capital throws cars into air
Damaged buildings and vehicles are seen after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 22, 2018. / Reuters
September 22, 2018

More than 200,000 people in Canada’s capital region of Ottawa were without power on Saturday and two people were critically injured after a powerful tornado ripped apart dozens of homes and threw cars into the air. 

After visiting the hard-hit Dunrobin area, in the city’s west, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson likened it to an aerial bombing, adding that Friday’s tornado was among “the top two or three traumatic events that have affected our city” in history. 

“I’ve experienced nothing like this in all my life living in Ottawa.” 

Gatineau, in Quebec province just north of Ottawa, was also hit hard by the storm whose winds reached 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles per hour). 

Around 30 people were hurt, with six hospitalised and two in critical condition as of Saturday, according to hospital authorities. 

Recommended

The storm also downed dozens of electric lines throughout the region, as Mayor Watson predicted it may take several days for power to return to everyone affected. 

In the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood of Gatineau, a resident filmed a video showing hundreds of pieces of debris swirling through the air between buildings. 

“There was a power cut and less than a minute later, the wind began hitting windows,” Vincent-Carl Leriche told AFP. 

“The tornado itself lasted less than two minutes. The debris was flying everywhere, I have never seen anything like it, except in Hollywood,” he added. 

Central Canada generally sees dozens of tornadoes a year, mainly in June or July, but rarely of such intensity.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza