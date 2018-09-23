A peaceful Palestinian demonstrator was killed and 14 others were injured by Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that Imad Ishtawi, 21, had been martyred by Israeli fire in the eastern Gaza Strip.

One of the injured was in critical condition, the statement added.

Since the latest round of Palestinian rallies began in late March, scores of Palestinians have been killed — and thousands injured — by Israeli troops deployed along the border with Gaza.