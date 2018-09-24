A second woman has come forward, alleging the US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

A former Yale university class mate, Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a dormitory party.

This follows an allegation from Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982, when the two were teenagers.

Ford is set to testify at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

The vote for his confirmation has been postponed by Democrats, who demand an investigation into the allegations.

He has denied both accusations.

TRT World's Mary McCarthy has more from Los Angeles.

Ford, a university professor who accused Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, of sexual assault will testify before a Senate panel on Thursday about her allegation, her lawyers and the committee said on Sunday.

The agreement for Ford to testify came just hours before the New Yorker magazine published the Ramirez article.

Ford's agreement to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee came a week after she went public in an interview in the Washington Post with her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland.

Her allegation against the conservative federal appeals court judge has endangered his confirmation by the Republican-led Senate to a lifetime job on the top US court.

Kavanaugh also has agreed to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing planned for 10am (1400 GMT) on Thursday.

The potentially explosive hearing, against a backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault, comes just weeks before November 6 congressional elections in which Democrats are trying to take control of Congress from Trump's fellow Republicans.

Kavanaugh has called Ford's allegation "completely false" and in a statement provided by the White House Sunday night said the incident described by Ramirez "did not happen."

"This is a smear, plain and simple," Kavanaugh said.