Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday conceded defeat in the country's presidential elections and said he would arrange a smooth transition for president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

"I have accepted the results from yesterday," Yameen said in a televised address to the nation after Sunday's election gave Solih 58.3 percent of the vote.

"I accept the defeat. I will enable a smooth transition."

Opposition leader Solih won the election,which came as a surprise defeat for Yameen following a campaign observers said was rigged in the strongman’s favour.

Solih had the backing of a united opposition trying to oust Yameen, but struggled for visibility with the electorate, with local media fearful of falling afoul of heavy-handed decrees and reporting restrictions.

There were also no other candidates at Sunday’s election held with all key dissidents either in jail or exile.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

Earlier in the night Solih had called on Yameen to concede defeat once the tally showed he had an unassailable lead.

“I call on Yameen to respect the will of the people and bring about a peaceful, smooth transfer of power,” he said on television.

He also urged the incumbent to immediately release scores of political prisoners.

Yameen, who was widely tipped to retain power, had jailed or forced into exile almost all of his main rivals.

Before polls opened, police raided the campaign headquarters of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and searched the building for several hours in a bid to stop what they called “illegal activities”. There were no arrests.

Mohamed Nasheed, the head of the MDP, said the vote would “bring the country back to the democratic path”.

“He [Yameen] will not have people around him who will support him to fight on and stay,” Nasheed said.

TRT World spoke to Ahmed Tholal in Male.

