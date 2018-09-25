Defence deals, especially those seen as suspect, have been the bane of Indian political parties. The latest to have fallen prey to suspicion is the nearly $9 billion deal for the purchase of the French Rafale fighter aircraft manufactured by Dassault.

For India’s federal government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian Peoples’ Party) and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the controversy over the purchase could not have come at a worse time.

State elections are on the horizon over the next few months and the crucial general election in 2019 will determine the fate of Modi and the ruling BJP.

The opposition Congress party, which has been looking for an issue to nail the ruling BJP with—has been gifted an opportunity by former French president Francois Hollande. Congress now has a chance to target Modi and expose any government’s missteps in front of the electorate.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi—long belittled by ruling party supporters as a lightweight with no leadership ability and as the privileged prince of India’s erstwhile long-governing Nehru-Gandhi family—now seems to have potent ammunition with which to go for the kill.

The art of the deal

The Rafale deal was the outcome of India’s search for a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft to replace its aging fleet.

In 2012, the previous Indian coalition government (United Progressive Alliance) led by the Congress party signed a deal with the French company Dassault for the purchase of 126 Rafale fighter aircraft.

In 2016, the present Narendra Modi government all but substituted that deal with another agreement for the outright purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.

What has caused the controversy is that under the new agreement, termed the offset clause, 50 percent of the money would have to be reinvested in India in various ways - to ensure local manufacture of parts, technology transfer etc.

This agreement made clear that Dassault would work with an Indian conglomerate Reliance Group, owned in part by industrialist Anil Ambani, perceived to be close to the federal BJP government. A joint venture company was set up for the purpose called Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited.

Now, the issue was that this joint venture replaced an Indian public sector company, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was meant to be the local partner to Dassault in the original agreement signed in 2012.