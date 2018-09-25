The dueling Washington lobbyists arrayed on either side of the Gulf feud—pitting Saudi Arabia and a few other Arab states against Qatar—have generated their own Beltway theater.

This week in New York, the region’s leaders and diplomats will deliver public appeals and admonish their counterparts. Hopefully they will listen, as well.

The Gulf dispute has many causes, some of them long-simmering between Qatar and its neighbors. They involve disagreements over Iran and Syria, over unfriendly broadcasts, accusations of subversion, and more.

Under the impression that the Trump administration would be sympathetic to their concerns, last year Saudi Arabia and friends unleashed a full-on blockade against Qatar, followed by an anti-Qatar campaign replete with a phalanx of Washington lobbyists and policy wonks.

Qatar has responded in kind, with the added gambit of outreach to some of the more right-wing American Jewish leaders, many of them openly anti-Arab and even outside the Jewish mainstream. But stereotypes of Jewish influence—and President Trump’s actual Jewish connections—have made this an attractive if dubious channel. And many of these real or self-styled community leaders are happy to be courted.

What has been the impact on Jewish opinion and, by extension, US policy? And what might be a more effective approach going forward?

On Syria—between the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies, Turkey and the West, and most Gulf states with various rebels or terror groups, and Qatar trying to strike a balance—Americans generally have no idea which way is up.

For Jews, specifically, the primary concern in the region is for Israel’s security, which directly and indirectly turns on Iran and on Russia more than on any Arab player. The second concern, humanitarian and geo-political, is for the thousands of Syrian civilians still in danger and for the millions displaced.

On terrorism, the Saudi government was the first to invest heavily in repairing its brand after the 9/11 attacks, and for good reason; stressing the joint fight against terrorism helped assuage some American misgivings.

Since the blockade of Qatar, however, Gulf states are spending millions to portray each other as sponsors of terror, whether focused on Hamas and Hezbollah or Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh).

For Americans, this has had an unintended consquence off buttressing the perception that “the Arabs”—not Saudis, or Qataris, or Emiratis, or even Palestinians—represent a dangerous and imminent threat.

This reinforces the xenophobia evoked by the Trump administration’s so-called travel ban against mostly Muslim countries. Regardless of who’s ahead in the lobbying horse race, this narrative undermines all Arabs and Muslims.

There is a big difference between the Saudis’ transactional charm-and-slander offensive, which Qatar has understandably reciprocated, and a more long-term cultural outreach to Americans and specifically to American Jews.

Although Bahrain sides firmly with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the current Gulf impasse, it has been engaging American Jews for over a decade.