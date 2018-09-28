German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she and the leaders of Turkey, Russia and France planned to hold a summit next month on the situation in war-ravaged Syria.

"We are in favour of a four-way meeting with the presidents of Turkey, Russia and France and myself because the situation [in Syria] is still fragile," Merkel told reporters after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We aim to do this in the month of October."

Merkel said the talks were particularly urgent in light of the fraught situation in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib.

Erdogan also said that Ankara "is taking on serious responsibilities on regional issues, particularly the Syria crisis."

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Berlin, Germany.

Russia and Turkey agreed during a summit meeting in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 17 to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib aimed at preventing a Syrian regime assault.

Bilateral issues

Erdogan recalled an extradition agreement between Turkey and Germany and called fugitive Can Dundar “a convict, spy.”

“Currently, this individual [Dundar] is convicted by Turkish courts of being a spy and disclosing state secrets,” he said.

Erdogan also said that it is Turkey's basic right to seek the extradition of Dundar, who has been sentenced to prison for five years and 10 months, in line with the extradition agreement with Germany.

In May 2016, the 14th High Criminal Court in Istanbul had convicted Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet daily, and Erdem Gul, paper's former Ankara bureau chief, following the publication of images purporting to show arms being transported to Syria in trucks belonging to Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, also known as the MIT.