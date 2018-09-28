CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Bollywood stars back actress who claims she was sexually harassed by actor
Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress and former Miss India, said in press interviews this week that Nana Patekar, a veteran actor who is now 67, had harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008.
Bollywood stars back actress who claims she was sexually harassed by actor
Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. / AP
September 28, 2018

Bollywood stars are speaking up against sexual harassment after allegations against a veteran actor surfaced this week, with several calling for action against perpetrators in an industry that is notorious for its exploitation of women.

Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress and former Miss India, said in press interviews this week that Nana Patekar, a veteran actor who is now 67, had harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008. 

Dutta had made the same allegations in 2008 and Patekar had denied them at the time.

“Back then, these incidents would be discussed only behind closed doors and not openly, as is being done now. No one supported me,” Dutta told Zoom TV in an interview.

Calls to Patekar on Friday went unanswered.

But Rajendra Shirodkar, a lawyer for Patekar, threatened legal action against Dutta for making “false allegations”.

“We’ve sent her a notice for making false allegations. She should apologise to my client,” Shirodkar told Reuters. “If she doesn’t, then we shall chart a future course of action”.

Recommended

Dutta alleges that Patekar wanted an “intimate step” with her in a dance number in the film “Horn OK Please”.

When she refused, Dutta alleges that Patekar called workers of a local political party who damaged her car and threatened her.

The MeToo movement has found resonance in Bollywood, where the vast majority of producers and film-makers are men, most of whom are from prominent families in the film industry.

Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chaddha tweeted in support of Dutta.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar