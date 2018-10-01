WORLD
Ethiopia's first Oromo PM spreads hope to end country's ethnic tension
Oromo people have been asking for equal representation for decades. Now, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (an Oromo) leading the country, they hope they can claim their rights.
Ethiopia's newly elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends a rally during his visit to Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia on April 11, 2018. / Reuters
October 1, 2018

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is about to mark six months in office. 

The first member of the Oromo ethnic group to lead the country, Abiy announced profound reforms to the country’s political system, declared peace with Eritrea, lifted a state of emergency, and invited banned political parties to return home. 

Now Oromo people, who have complained about the equal representation for decades, claim their rights. 

"Oromos have been asking for equal recognition of language, culture, their tradition, especially their land, " Bonsa Ewanatu, an Ormo said. 

As TRT World'sNatalie Pohonen reports from Addis Ababa, they are holding out hope. 

SOURCE:TRT World
