A low turnout marred the Macedonia referendum on Sunday as the country went to the polls to decide whether it wants to change its name to “North Macedonia” to end a long-running dispute with Greece.

Macedonia's electoral commission announced that the turnout stood at 36 percent in which 652,000 people voted, comfortably below the necessary threshold of 903,000 votes needed for the referendum to succeed.

Therefore, the referendum failed, even as the "yes" camp won more than 91 percent of the vote.

In the lead up to the referendum, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, former US Vice President Joe Biden and former President George W. Bush were among some of the many foreign dignitaries who either visited or spoke in favour of a "yes" vote.

The low turnout will no doubt be considered a hit to Macedonia’s ambition to join the EU and NATO – an issue that was an integral part of the question asked in the referendum vote – as "yes" campaigners linked EU and NATO membership directly with the name change.

Local journalist and former advisor to the current Macedonian president, Cvetin Chilimanov, spoke to TRT World, calling the result “a spectacular defeat of Zoran Zaev,” the Macedonian prime minister.

So the question is, what happens next?

Greece is unlikely to renegotiate the deal given that even the current name deal was massively unpopular.

The European Union has invested a considerable amount of political capital in favour of the deal and may be tempted to do what it has done in the past, which is to ignore it or ask people to vote again.

This morning the Macedonian people had their answer.

European Union leaders encouraged Macedonia, saying it “must press on,” while the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert expressed continued support for the agreement.

For the boycott movement, the result will be a vindication of their position and will no doubt give them a much-needed boost of confidence.

“The exceptionally low turnout may help opposition representatives hold firm” when the issue comes to parliament, said Cvetin Chilimanov, a vocal critic of the deal.

The historic referendum, even if it had passed the necessary threshold, was consultative and not legally binding.