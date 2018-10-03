Roughly a half million people in Brazil participate in religions brought to the Americas hundreds of years ago by African slaves. Practitioners worship ancestral spirits that they say guide people through the world. But these religions are under attack from a growing evangelical Christian movement.

Mae Mena D' Oxossi is a priestess in the Afro-Brazilian religion, Umbanda. She's been practicing for more than 35 years, and she's felt her share of prejudice. "I have suffered a lot. I still suffer today. ‘Watch out, your wife is a witch. Don't marry a witch. Look at her, she's going to do voodoo.’"

She says the worst moment was when her own daughter came home with an evangelical Christian minister and they broke all of her saints.

Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In one of the most prominent cases of religious intolerance, the head of a Candomble temple was forced to break her saint statues at gunpoint by a narco-trafficker connected with evangelicals. Afraid for her life, she later fled the country.

In just the first three months of this year, hate crimes against Afro-Brazilian religious groups increased more than 50 percent from the same period last year. Hundreds of cases of vandalism and threats have been reported.