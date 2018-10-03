Lobbyists in Washington DC are working to influence US foreign policy against Turkey, documents obtained by TRT World show[if !supportAnnotations].

The DC nonprofit, In Defense of Christians, is one group lobbying for US legislators to "bring Turkey to account" for a range of issues since 2016, according to publicly available lobbying disclosures filed in both chambers of the US Congress.

Turkey has long faced opponents in the US capital, according to Talha Kose, chair of political science and international relations at the Ibn Haldun University, especially from think-tanks tied to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Lobbyists tied to Greek and Armenian interests, two countries with which Turkey has historical disputes, are also influential, Kose claimed.

“Turkey's opponents invest more [than Turkey] resources into lobbying,” Kose explains.

The detention of US Pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Turkey has arrested on charges of espionage and links to terror groups, is one major issue that the IDC has raised among US legislators.

IDC did not respond to TRT World's request for comment.

Lobbying efforts

Kose argues that recent lobbying efforts in the US have caused a negative impact on Turkey’s economy.

IDC’s recommendations on how to handle US-Turkish relations, specifically economically, seem to have had an impact on US politicians.

North Carolina Republican Representative Robert Pittenger was a recipient of donations from a man who appears to be IDC President, Toufic Baaklini. Pittenger is a co-sponsor of the Turkey International Financial Institutions Act, legislation that attempts to harm Turkey’s economy over detaining a US citizen for “political leverage”.

The proposed legislation aims to cut Turkey’s access to loans from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Redevelopment.

According to an IDC policy brief, US legislators should target Turkish imports of handguns and take other retaliatory measures.

While handguns have yet to be targeted, Turkey has faced economic difficulties since US President Donald Trump sanctioned two Turkish ministers and tweeted in August that he would be doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum—important Turkish exports—continuing his use of US economic might to punish countries.

The tweet sent the lira’s value on a downward slope, putting increased pressure on the Turkish economy.

“Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”, Trump said in a tweet.

The dispute partly centres around Brunson, and the Trump administration and Republican politicians have repeatedly called for Brunson’s release.

The Turkish government has maintained its stance on this matter and asked the US to respect the country’s judicial process.

Who is the IDC?

IDC is staffed with DC insiders with ties to both sides of the political aisle. They work on a number of issues, including advocating for Christians across the globe.

TRT World was unable to ascertain exactly when the group was founded, but its website lists it as both a 501(C)3 and 501(C)4 organisation. The 501(C)3 status requires the group to file public tax forms, the first of which that is publicly available dates back to 2014.

As a 501(C)4, IDC can spend unlimited amounts of money on political campaigns under a landmark 2010 US Supreme Court ruling.

Executive Director Philippe Nassif has recently been advocating for Christians in Myanmar, where the government is committing genocide against the largely Muslim Rohingya minority, according to a recent UN report.

The group’s staff has ties to both Republicans and Democrats. Nassif worked on campaigns for former US President Barack Obama, for example.

Republican ties

IDC is perhaps little known outside the US capital but judging by the politicians who attend IDC dinners and address the crowds at IDC events, as well as political donations from their staff, they are well connected to Republicans.

IDC is staffed with DC insiders with ties to both sides of the political aisle. However, the group's lobbyists have deep ties to Republicans.

Vice President Mike Pence (pictured on the IDC’s homepage), Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other high-profile politicians are known to give speeches at their events.