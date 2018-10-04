Thousands of protesters - many of them survivors of sexual assault - marched on the US Supreme Court on Thursday urging lawmakers not to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, the judge at the centre of one of the most polarising debates of Donald Trump's presidency.

Christine Blasey Ford's powerful account, along with Kavanaugh's angry rebuttal, has divided the country, rekindling the national conversation on sexual misconduct and the burden of proof in the #MeToo era.

TRT World's Jon Brain has more.

As top Republicans confidently asserted on Thursday morning an FBI probe had found nothing to support Blasey Ford's claim, marchers decried a process they said was designed to exculpate the powerful.

Carrying signs that read "Women must be heard" or simply "Kava Nope," protesters marched from Washington's District Court to the steps of high court, chanting along the way.

"I believe Dr Ford, and I believe Kavanaugh is part of a Big Old Boys club that are going to protect him no matter what," said Angela Trzepkowski, a 55-year-old from Middletown Delaware who came to the march with two male friends.

If he is confirmed, "it will be devastating because the president had his thumb on the scale," she continued.

"This was not the open, fair investigation we had bargained for."