India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya men to Myanmar, despite UN warnings that they faced persecution in a country where the army is accused of genocide against the Muslim minority.

"Seven Myanmarese nationals have been deported today. They were handed over to the authorities of Myanmar at Moreh border post," said senior Assam police officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Photos showed the seven men seated in a bus bound for the border in the remote hilly state bordering Myanmar's far northwest.

The UN had voiced concern that returning the men ignored the danger they faced in Myanmar, where for decades the Rohingya have been targeted in violent pogroms by security forces.

A UN special rapporteur had warned India risked breaking international laws on refoulement - the return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they could be harmed.

Legal efforts to stymie their deportation failed when India's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition on their behalf and upheld their status as illegal immigrants.

"Even the country of their origin has accepted them as its citizens," a three-judge bench said.

The Rohingya are despised by many in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, which refuses to recognise them as citizens and falsely labels them "Bengali" illegal immigrants.